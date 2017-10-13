Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 7:53 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Vandenberg AFB Beaches to Close for Several Days During Shark Research

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully . | October 13, 2017 | 5:44 p.m.

Beaches on the southern portion of Vandenberg Air Force Base will be closed several days due to shark research being conducted in the area.

Vandenberg officials Friday announced that Wall, Surf and Boat House beaches will be closed from Saturday through Thursday under an order issue by Col. Michael Hough, 30th Space Wing commander.

“The beach closures are a precautionary measure because of shark research being conducted just off the Vandenberg coast by the Marine Conservation Science Institute,” Vandenberg officials said in statement issued Friday. 

Minuteman and Brown beaches, located off the northern section of the base and accessible to people with regular base access, will remain open to fishing, however beachgoers are restricted from entering the water.

The beaches will reopen on Oct. 20, Vandenberg officials said.

The research being conducted in the waters off Vandenberg comes after several encounters — including a pair of fatal attacks — off Surf Beach.

Two encounters were reported in 2014, with both kayakers escaping without injuries.

On Oct. 23, 2012, surfer Francisco Javier Solorio Jr., 39, of Orcutt died while surfing at the publicly accessible beach west of Lompoc.

Two years and a day earlier UCSB student Lucas McKaine Ransom, 19, of Romoland was fatally wounded by a shark while boogie boarding in the waters off Surf Beach.

More recently, two shark attacks were reported July 20, the first involving a kayaker off East Beach, south of the wharf, in Santa Barbara, and the second involving a paddle boarder at Seal Rock near Goleta Beach. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 