Vandenberg AFB Identifies Airman Found Dead in Dorm

A 30th Space Wing airman found dead in his dormitory residence on base on Sunday has been identified.

The airman was identified as Airman First Class Bogui W. Yann, who was assigned to the 30th Security Forces Squadron here.

"Vandenberg AFB is grieving the loss of one of our own and my heartfelt condolences go out to Airman First Class Yann's family and friends," said Col. Keith Balts, 30th Space Wing commander. "Our focus now is to make sure A1C Yann's family and friends and all those affected at Vandenberg get the care and support they need. We have several resources available for those who wish to take advantage of them during this difficult time."

The cause of death is under investigation.