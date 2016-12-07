Vandenberg AFB Launch of Falcon 9 Rocket With Iridium Satellites Postponed

A planned Dec. 16 launch date for the Iridium Next satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket has been delayed until next year.

The announcement of the postponement comes a week after Iridium Next announced plans for a mission this month on the Space Exploration Technologies rocket.

“We are finalizing the investigation into our Sept. 1 anomaly, and are working to complete the final steps necessary to safely and reliably return to flight, now in early January with the launch of Iridium-1,” SpaceX officials said in a statement Wednesday.

“This allows for additional time to close-out vehicle preparations and complete extended testing to help ensure the highest possible level of mission assurance prior to launch.”

A Falcon 9 rocket erupted into flames during a test at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, on Sept. 1, delaying all the missions until completion of an investigation pinpointing the cause of the mishap and repairs to avoid a repeat problem.

Iridium representatives said they supports SpaceX’s announcement about delaying the first Iridium NEXT launch date into early January.

“We remain as confident as ever in their ability to safely deliver our satellites into low-Earth orbit,” Iridium officials said in the statement.

Officials did not release a new planned launch date on Wednesday.

Iridium Next is the second generation for a constellation of satellites allowing wireless communication across the globe.

