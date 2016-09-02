Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:29 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Vandenberg Air Force Base Lull In Launches To End With Missile Test

After six months without blastoffs, base will conduct Minuteman 3 ICBM launch early Sunday morning

Members of the 576th Test Squadron oversee the launch of an unarmed Minuteman 3 missile on March 27, 2015, at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The base’s Western Range is set to commence normal operations after a relocation project that included renovating base facilities. Click to view larger
Members of the 576th Test Squadron oversee the launch of an unarmed Minuteman 3 missile on March 27, 2015, at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The base’s Western Range is set to commence normal operations after a relocation project that included renovating base facilities.  (Michael Peterson / USAF photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 2, 2016 | 11:12 p.m.

With the Western Range declared ready to resume launches at Vandenberg Air Force Base after a six-month lull, an unarmed Minuteman 3 missile is set to become the first liftoff early Sunday morning.

The operational test launch of the Air Force Global Strike Command ballistic missile is planned for 12:01 a.m. Sunday from an underground silo on North Base. 

However, the launch window remains open until 6:01 a.m. in case of delays due to unfavorable weather or technical troubles at Vandenberg or downrange.

“This is our first launch following six months of scheduled downtime on the Western Range,” said Col. Greg Wood, 30th Space Wing vice commander and launch decision authority for Sunday's mission. “The 30th Space Wing team is well prepared and we are ready to get back to business.”

At the start of the year, Col. Christopher Moss told a joint meeting of the Lompoc and Santa Maria chambers of commerce that the base expected a busy but compressed year due to a project to relocate critical Western Range equipment. 

The Western Range, with assorted systems, monitors just-launched rockets and missiles to ensure they remain on their planned flight paths. 

A special review in mid-August determined the Western Range was ready to resume missions, Vandenberg officials said. 

The project required moving more than 1,100 critical components, many of which were decades old and had not been powered down in years, Vandenberg officials said

“Given the age and fragility of the range equipment, we have been fortunate to not have any major breaks or failures,” said Col. Jennifer Grant, 30th Operations Group commander.

“I attribute that to planning and risk reduction measures employed by the government and contractor. Many of us expected there to be more complications and challenges than we encountered.”

With equipment relocated, crews also had to perform tests to ensure critical systems still work.

Upon blastoff, the weapon with a mock warhead will travel more than 4,200 miles to a predetermined target in the central Pacific Ocean.

The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system, according to Global Strike Command.

The launch team, under the direction of the 576th Flight Test Squadron, located at Vandenberg, includes crew members and maintainers from the 341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana.

The 576th is responsible for installing test-unique tracking, telemetry and command destruct systems on the missile, which collect data and ensure safety requirements are met.

The year began with a flurry of five missions — two missile tests, a missile-defense test, a Falcon launch a Delta IV launch — before Western Range work began, with as many as 11 launches initially scheduled during 2016.

In addition to the Minuteman test, an Atlas V rocket launch is planned for mid-September from Vandenberg.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 