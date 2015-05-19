Vandenberg AFB to Conduct ICBM Test Launch Wednesday

The third test Minuteman 3 test launch of the year is set for early Wednesday morning from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The unarmed weapon test launch is scheduled between 3:36 a.m. and 9:36 a.m. Wednesday from an underground silo on North Base.

The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command. The Louisiana-based military organizations oversees the Air Force’s nuclear weapon fleet.

Col. Keith Balts, 30th Space Wing commander, is the launch decision authority, meaning he will give the final permission for the test to occur.

"The launch process requires tremendous teamwork and involves months of preparation," Balts said. "The data gained from these launches allows us to maintain a high readiness capability and ensures operational effectiveness of the most powerful weapons in the nation's arsenal."

The launch team, under the direction of Vandenberg’s 576th Flight Test Squadron, includes crew members and maintainers from the 90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren AFB in Wyoming.

This will be the third Minuteman test launch of 2015, after two others occurred in late March.

The Air Force has some 450 Minuteman 3 missiles sitting on alert near bases in Wyoming, Montana and North Dakota.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.