Vandenberg AFB ‘Safety Incident’ Leads To Locked Gates

Vandenberg Air Force Base was locked down for a time Wednesday afternoon due to a "safety incident," a 30th Space Wing Public Affairs representative said.

Gates to the base were closed shortly after 1 p.m. due to the incident, which Staff Sgt. Ross Whitley declined to define further.

Personnel were warned to avoid the area of 13th Street and Ocean View Avenue during the incident, which lasted approximately 30 minutes.

"It has all been cleared and the gates are back open," Whitley said just before 2 p.m.

No one was taken into custody, he added.

Vandenberg, like other military installations, has been operating under heightened security measures for several months due to terrorist activity around the globe.

