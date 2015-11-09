Vandenberg AFB Speakers Fan Out For Veterans Day Events

Advice

Representatives of Vandenberg Air Force Base will speak at Veterans Day ceremonies throughout Santa Barbara County.

The ceremonies start at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

At the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave, Col. John Claxton, commander of the 30th Launch Group, will be the keynote speaker.

Col. Shane Clark, vice-commander, 30th Space Wing vice commander, will provide the keynote speech at the Santa Maria Cemetery ceremony.

In Orcutt, Navy Rear Adm. Brian Brown, deputy commander of the Joint Functional Component Command for Space, will provide the keynote speech for the ceremony at Pine Grove Cemetery, on Bradley Road south of Rice Ranch Road.

Solvang’s ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, will include a keynote speech by Col. Todd Schollars, 30th Mission Support Group commander.

Guadalupe’s ceremony at the cemetery, corner of Main (Highway 166) and Guadalupe (Highway 1) streets will include Chief Master Sgt. Rob Bedell, 30th Space Wing command chief.

Col. Christopher Moss, 30th Space Wing commander at Vandenberg, will speak at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E. Locust Ave.

On Thursday, Moss will speak during the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Salute to Veterans Luncheon, which will start at 11:30 a.m. at the Santa Maria Radisson. For more information on the luncheon, go here.

Also in Santa Maria on Wednesday, attorney Michael B. Clayton will again host a free lunch for veterans at the Veterans Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St. A short ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.