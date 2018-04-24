Vandenberg AFB to Mark 30th Operations Group Change of Command

Col. David Hook will relinquish command of the 30th Operations Group at Vandenberg Air Force Base to Col. Marc Del Rosario in a change of command ceremony slated for 10 a.m. Tuesday outside the 14th Air Force and Wing Headquarters building.

Hook, who will retire June 27 from the U.S. Air Force after 23 years of service, commanded the 30th Operations Group starting in June 2011.

“My time as a group commander here at Vandenberg was a great way to finish my career as an officer in the Air Force,” Hook said. “I am confident that with Col. Del Rosario’s professionalism and high moral standards, the 30th Operations Group will be in great hands.”

Del Rosario’s past assignments include the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Air Staff, Headquarters Air Force Space Command, and 14th Air Force. Additionally, he served as the Executive Officer to the Commander, 14th Air Force and Commander, Joint Functional Component Command for Space; and as a space operations advisor to the Secretary and Chief of Staff of the Air Force for matters regarding plans, programs, and future concepts of Air Force space systems.

Col. Del Rosario received his commission in 1991 and was a distinguished graduate of the Reserve Officer Training Corps program. He has a broad background of operational experience with assignments in satellite operations, intercontinental ballistic missile operations, space superiority, and space launch and range operations.

His awards include the Meritorious Service Medal with six oak leaf clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Air Force Achievement Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with seven oak leaf clusters, and Air Force Organizational Excellence Award with one oak leaf cluster.