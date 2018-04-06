VAFB Minuteman Missile Test Postponed Until Monday

The test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile at Vandenberg Air Force Base has been delayed at least a day.

VAFB officials said the delay from Sunday is to correct a telemetry link used only on test missiles.

The launch has been rescheduled for 2:18 a.m. Monday, with the launch window remaining open until 8:18 a.m.

The ICBM will launch from an underground silo on the northern portion of the base.

Minuteman missiles tested at Vandenberg typically are outfitted with assorted equipment, such as tracking, telemetry and command destruct systems so crews can collect data and ensure the weapon remains safely on its flight path.

The weapon systems routinely are tested to collect data about accuracy and reliability.

Some 450 Minuteman III missiles are on alert near military bases in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

