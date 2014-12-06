Vandenberg Air Force Base Launches Another Successful Operation Kids Christmas

Hundreds of airmen, volunteers deploy to give 'Christmas of a Lifetime’ to 200 youths from Lompoc, Santa Maria and Santa Ynez valleys

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Under a toasty sun Saturday, Vandenberg Air Force Base again hosted Operation Kids Christmas, the annual holiday party that has endured long after many launch vehicle, satellite programs and military members have been retired.

Some 200 underprivileged youths from the Lompoc, Santa Maria and Santa Ynez valleys arrived Saturday morning at the Pacific Coast Club, where they were greeted by high-ranking Air Force officers.

“I don’t know who’s more excited — the kids themselves, the volunteers who have spent so much time and effort putting this together or me,” said Col. Keith Balts, commander of the 30th Space Wing. “This is going to be a fun event.”

“We have a chance to welcome a lot of cool rockets and missiles to this base and even space planes that land here,” he added. “And then after they’re here a while we get to send them off, shoot them off, let them go into space or go into the Pacific. That is not nearly as exciting as welcoming 200 kids this morning for Operation Kids Christmas ... We are happy to be your hosts — we get as much out of this as you do.”

Operation Kids Christmas was started in 1959 to give underprivileged youth “a Christmas of a Lifetime,” in the words of founder Michael Petlantsky, who recalled his own childhood growing up in a poor family. Petlansky, an Orcutt resident, died in 2012

“With help and support from military personnel and the local community, we hope to continue his dream for years to come,” said Lt. Sean Donovan, who sported a toy soldier costume as his uniform of the day.

Members of the 533rd Training Squadron, part of the 381st Training Group at Vandenberg, organize the event each year under the umbrella of a nonprofit organization.

However, the party encompasses airmen from across the base.

“To see the Vandenberg Air Force Base community show up in force like this to really give back to the community ... to provide this for the children is amazing,” Lt. Col. Dean Holthaus, 533rd Training Squadron commander, told Noozhawk. “And the fact it’s been going on for more than 50 years is even more impressive.”

Funding for the $25,000 party comes from donations, plus a key summer fundraiser, Texas Blowout, held at Vandenberg.

This year’s chairman, Capt. Jonathan Brydie of the 533rd Training Squadron, said the committee began planning the party in July.

Upon arrival Saturday, youths were paired with airmen to serve as escorts for the day of games, arts and crafts, lunch and a visit with Santa Claus.

This year’s party included games, plus arts and crafts in various rooms of the Pacific Coast Club to keep youngsters entertained for the two hours while allowing increased interaction between the escorts and the children.

“It’s just giving them something more to do, hopefully making it more memorable for them,” Brydie said.

In keeping with tradition, each youngster also received a bag of gifts plus a food basket for holiday meals.

Last month, volunteers wrapped some 1,600 gifts for the youths. On Saturday, a few hundred volunteers served as escorts, operated games, made balloon art for the youths, and did other tasks needed to ensure the day’s mission succeeded.

Capt. Matthew Folks served as an escort while in training and returned now that he is an instructor because, he said, the prior experience was one of the most fun things he did.

Tech. Sgt. Luis Chavez also had served as an escort some 14 years ago while a student at the space and missile training programs.

“It was a rewarding experience,” said Chavez, who had already given up his uniform hat, which sat atop the head of 6-year-old Jonathan Medina Ruiz of Solvang.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.