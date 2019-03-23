Spacecraft Launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base Capture Super Bloom

Breathtaking wildflower views aren’t just a ground cover as Landsat-8, WorldView-2 satellites discover from space

After capturing tragic disasters such as wildfires and debris flows, satellites launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base have snapped some vibrant images showing Mother Nature’s wildflower artwork from space.

One image from Landsat-8’s Operational Land Imager instrument displayed what NASA called an explosion of yellow wildflowers covering green hillsides and valleys on the Carrizo Plain near New Cuyama northeast of Santa Maria.

Landsat 8, formerly known as the Landsat Data Continuity Mission, launched Feb. 11, 2013, aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket that blasted off from Space Launch Complex-3 on South Base.

It’s the latest in a long series of Landsat craft launched from Vandenberg since 1972 to collect data about the planet with data and imagery used in agriculture, education, business, science and government.

The series will continue with Landsat 9 tentatively set for launch in late 2020.

But government satellites weren’t the only craft catching this year’s stunning super bloom of wildflowers blanketing California. Commercial spacecraft also plucked compelling images of the flowers while orbiting 480 miles above Earth.

DigitalGlobe’s WorldView-2, which launched aboard a ULA Delta II rocket from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex-2 in 2009, collected colorful images Tuesday of the vibrant super bloom near Lake Elsinore in Riverside County.

The incredible satellite imagery shows the hillsides along Walker Canyon filled with blooming poppies as well as hundreds of cars parked nearby and people hiking along trails in the area.

DigitalGlobe is a subsidiary of Maxar Technologies in Westminster, Colo., outside Denver.

In January, Maxar announed that its WorldView-4 satellite, which launched in November 2016 from Vandenberg, had experienced a failure in its control moment gyros, preventing the satellite from collecting imagery due to the loss of an axis of stability.

While ground controllers attempted to restore satellite functionality, they were not successful, leading Maxar representatives to declare the spacecraft as not recoverable and no longer able to produce usable imagery.

In early 2018, DigitalGlobe satellite imagery revealed dramatic before and after pictures of the areas affected by the Montecito flash flooding and debris flows.

And in December 2017, another just-launched Vandenberg satellite, the government’s Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS-1) revealed the Thomas Fire’s smoke plume.

