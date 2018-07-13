Vandenberg Air Force Base Seeking Snowy Plover Docents

Vandenberg Air Force Base is seeking volunteer docents for the 2018 western snowy plover breeding season to assist in balancing wildlife protection and visitor recreation.

The docents would specifically help to protect the threatened snowy plover from disturbance during the nesting season and create awareness among beach visitors.

Duties include:

» Roving the beach for the purpose of making contact with beach visitors

» Educating visitors about the natural history, plight and protection of the snowy plover

» Informing visitors about beach restrictions

» Communicating with conservation law enforcement officers when necessary

» Providing general information and assistance to visitors

» Using interpretive materials to help communicate information

Snowy plover docents must possess strong oral communication skills with a diversity of people, be nonconfrontational and be able to work independently. Docents also must be able to spend a majority of the time standing, walking and/or hiking; tolerate wind, fog, cold and blowing sand; and be comfortable around people and dogs.

Docents are needed at Surf Beach and Ocean Park from now through Sept. 30. All level of commitment will be appreciated. Training will be provided.

For more information, contact Tiffany Whitsitt-Odell at 805.605.8399 or [email protected].