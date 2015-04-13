Vandenberg Air Force Base Small-Business Outreach Event Set for Wednesday

For the fourth straight year, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the Vandenberg Air Force Base Small-Business Outreach Event this Wednesday, April 15.

The afternoon event provides an opportunity for companies to connect with base resources, contractors, government officials and small-business experts. The program provides an opportunity for businesses to sell their services and products to the base, the government and to main contractors. In addition, base representatives will be able to see the products and services displayed by local businesses.

The program will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St. in Santa Maria. This year, the presentations by experts will occur in the Fountain Pavilion from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The Convention Center will be open the full four hours.

Agencies will be available to talk one-on-one with business representatives, and in a new addition this year, businesses and organizations can purchase a table to display their products for base personnel to see.

This is the fourth year that the Santa Maria Chamber has hosted the event. Last year over 400 people came from companies locally and throughout California, and as far away as Massachusetts. This year close to 400 is expected.

“Vandenberg is required to use as many small businesses for products and services as possible. That is why this event is so important to any company that wants to participate,” said Tina Mercer Mirich, director of small-business programs on Vandenberg. “We’ll also provide information about doing business with the Federal Government and about subcontracting with existing contractors.”

“This is a golden opportunity for companies from all over the Central Coast to learn how to expand the market for their products and services,” said Dave Cross, economic development director for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. “We are proud to host the event again this year at no cost for all attendees, and we are now providing an opportunity for businesses to have a table to display their product and services at minimal cost."

Contact Cross at 805.925.2403 x817 or [email protected]. You can also contact Mercer Mirich at 805.605.7265 or [email protected].

— Jennifer Harrison is the events manager for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.