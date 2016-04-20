Vandenberg Air Force Base to Lead Small Business Outreach Event at Santa Maria Fairpark

Businesses will have the opportunity to learn about contracting and sub-contracting opportunities with the Vandenberg Airforce Base at this year’s small business outreach event.

Officials with purchasing power at the Air Force Base will be at the event to network with small business owners in Santa Maria who want to do business there.

The event will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2016, from 12-4 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Along with vendor tables, there will be informative talks given by small business experts, and people will have the opportunity to connect with business resources from VAFB and the government.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Justin Stoner of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce at 805.925.2403.

— Molly Schiff is a communications specialist at the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.