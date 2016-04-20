Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 6:52 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

Vandenberg Air Force Base to Lead Small Business Outreach Event at Santa Maria Fairpark

By Molly Schiff for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce | April 20, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

Businesses will have the opportunity to learn about contracting and sub-contracting opportunities with the Vandenberg Airforce Base at this year’s small business outreach event.

Officials with purchasing power at the Air Force Base will be at the event to network with small business owners in Santa Maria who want to do business there.

The event will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2016, from 12-4 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Along with vendor tables, there will be informative talks given by small business experts, and people will have the opportunity to connect with business resources from VAFB and the government.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Justin Stoner of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce at 805.925.2403.

Molly Schiff is a communications specialist at the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 