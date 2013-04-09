Vandenberg Airman Disappears While Diving in Florida

Authorities in Florida were searching Monday for an airman from Vandenberg Air Force Base who disappeared during a scuba diving trip.

Maj. Jeffery Vincent, a reservist from the 9th Space Operations Squadron, went missing Sunday, according to a statement released by the 30th Space Wing at Vandenberg.

Vincent was on leave near Key Biscayne went he disappeared, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Miami-Dade’s Marine Patrol and Fire Rescue, along with members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have been involved in the search for Vincent.

Base officials said further information would be released as it becomes available.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.