Vandenberg Identifies Airman Found Dead at Home

An airman assigned to the 30th Space Wing at Vandenberg Air Force Base was found dead at home in Lompoc on Tuesday morning.

The airman was identified Wednesday as Staff Sgt. Ruben Orona, who was assigned to the 30th Comptroller Squadron.

"Vandenberg AFB is grieving the loss of Sergeant Orona," said Col. Keith Balts, 30th Space Wing commander. "Each of our airmen is a vital part of our team. The loss of one is a loss for us all. We will go forward together through this tragedy, supporting Sergeant Orona's family and all of Team Vandenberg members with our available resources as we begin to heal."

The cause of death is under investigation.