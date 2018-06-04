Crews Contain Vegetation Fire at Vandenberg AFB

A vegetation fire that broke out Friday afternoon at Vandenberg Air Force Base being 35 acres before being contained, according to base officials.

Vandenberg emergency response teams were called at about 1:45 p.m. to a report of a brush fire near the model aircraft field at Colorado and Ocean View streets, according to Senior Airman Shane Phipps, a base spokesman.

Firefighters contained the blaze by 5 p.m. and were still on scene cleaning up, officials said.

No structural damage was reported, Phipps said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .