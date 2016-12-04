Vandenberg Gears Up for Fifth Annual Exotic Car Show on Dec. 17

Vandenberg Air Force Base's fifth annual exotic car show is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 17 at Marshallia Ranch Golf Course, on the base in Lompoc.

This event, hosted by the 30th Force Support Squadron, is open to the public with free parking and free spectator admission.

"We are looking forward to hosting this fabulous event and sharing these exotic cars with our local community members," said Renee Steers, 30th FSS marketing director. "With the help of the Ferrari Club of America Southwest Region as well as several local and national businesses, this event is free to the public, and there will be fun for the entire family."

Events include tents from local wineries, face painting, children's bouncy houses, a DJ, food and more than 100 exotic cars on display.

Click here for more information, or contact the 30FSS Marketing Department at 805.606.0276 or [email protected].