Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 2:27 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Vandenberg AFB-Launched Satellites Show Before and After Images of Montecito Mudslides

Assorted images captured by GeoEye-1, WorldView-2 and Landsat spacecraft show impact of Jan. 9 mudslides

A GeoEye-1 satellite image shows homes destroyed by the debris flow in northern Montecito.

(Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe)

< 2660 > of 8
The WorldView-2 satellite which launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in 2009, shows Montecito before the debris flow.

(Satellite image ©2017 DigitalGlobe)

< 2666 > of 8
A GeoEye-1 satellite shows homes destroyed by the debris flow in northern Montecito.

(Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe)

< 2667 > of 8
A WorldView-2 satellite image from Jan. 10 shows mud and debris on HIghway 101 near southern Montecito.

(Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe)

< 2670 > of 8
A GeoEye-1 satellite shows cleanup of Highway 101 after the mudslide in Montecito.

(Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe)

< 2668 > of 8
A WorldView-2 satellite image from Jan. 10 shows mud and debris on Highway 101 near southern Montecito.

(Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe)

< 2669 > of 8
DigitalGlobe’s WorldView-2 satellite shows an overview of Montecito in April 2017, before the Thomas Fire in December and muslides Jan. 9.

(Satellite image ©2017 DigitalGlobe)

< 2662 > of 8
A WorldView-2 satellite image shows Montecito after the Jan. 9 mudslides.

(Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe)

< 2663 > of 8
 
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 18, 2018 | 8:28 p.m.

Using a satellite that launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in 2013, NASA Earth Observatory revealed the before and after images of the Montecito debris flows. 

NASA representatives assembled the image using the Operational Land Imager on Landsat 8, according to NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.

In additional to Landsat images, a pair of commercial satellites, GeoEye-1 and WorldView2, both owned by DigitalGlobe, also captured the devastation.

One natural color image captured Nov. 23 by Landsat, before the Thomas Fire, shows green vegetation, which is later burned to brown. 

The second image, captured Jan. 10, show trails of mud and debris visible along streams south of the burn scar. The Earth Observatory website includes a tool that allows users to view the pictures side by side and is available here.

The joint NASA/USGS program, Landsat series of spacecraft have provided the longest continuous space-based record of Earth’s land since the first launch in 1972. In addition to launching from Vandenberg, at least one key instruments has its roots in the Santa Barbara area. 

Meanwhile, GeoEye-1 headed to space from Vandenberg in September 2008 while WorldView-2 launched in October 2009.

Fire retardant substances form a layer over the soil surface after flames have left, NASA Earth Observatory officials said.

“Like the wax on your car, they coat the soil, causing water to bead up and run off quickly,” NASA Earth Observatory representatives said. “The problem is especially pronounced for intense and long-lived blazes such as the Thomas fire.”

The heavy rainfall rate contributed to making the Montecito situation so dangerous, NASA officials added.

“While the total rainfall was not that exceptional, unusually intense rain fell in and near the burn scar at the beginning of the storm,” NASA Earth Observatory representatives said..

In five minutes, 0.54 inches of rain fell in Montecito, while nearby Carpinteria received 0.86 inches within 15 minutes. 

“According to the U.S. Geological Survey, any storm that has rainfall intensities greater than about 10 millimeters (0.4 inches) per hour poses the risk of producing debris flows,” NASA representatives said.

In Southern California, as little as 0.3 inches of rainfall in 30 minutes has triggered debris flows, according to USGS data.

“Post-fire debris flows are particularly hazardous because they can occur with little warning, can exert great impulsive loads on objects in their paths, can strip vegetation, block drainage ways, damage structures, and endanger human life,” the USGS said.

The danger likely won’t end soon.

“Wildfire-related flooding and increased runoff may continue for several years in a burn area, but it is unusual for post-fire debris flows to occur beyond the second rainy season,” the USGS said. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 