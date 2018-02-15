Vandenberg Middle School Student Makes Bomb Threat on Bus

A Vandenberg Middle School student made a bomb threat Thursday on a bus en route to a field trip, according to a letter sent to parents hours later by the Lompoc Unified School District.

At approximately 9 a.m. the student claimed the bus headed to Santa Barbara had a bomb on board.

“Appropriate actions were taken for students' safety,” VMS Principal Joel Jory said in a letter at least one parent received after 5 p.m.

School officials contacted Vandenberg Air Force Base security personnel in addition to the California Highway Patrol. The campus is located on military property but outside the main gate.

“The bus was searched by a trained canine unit,” Jory said. “There was not an explosive device discovered. The student who made threat was dealt with appropriately.”

The other students on the bus resumed their field trip, according to the letter.

“As an additional precaution, Vandenberg Air Force Base Security Forces and the canine unit also conducted a sweep of the school,” Jory said. “This search also found no explosive devices. Students and staff are safe and have resumed normal activities.”

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department referred questions about the student's status to Vandenberg security personnel.

