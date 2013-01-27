Vandenberg Missile Test Called a Success for Defense Program

Interceptor test was 'amazing first launch for the new year,' according to Air Force officials

A Ground-Based Interceptor missile was successfully test launched Saturday from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Col. Nina Armagno, 30th Space Wing, said the launch, which occurred at 2 p.m. from North Base, went off as planned.

“Both the 30th Space Wing and the Missile Defense Agency worked hard to complete this important test,” said Armagno. “This was an amazing first launch for the new year.”

The test, a joint effort of the 30th Space Wing and the Missile Defense Agency, involved a three-stage ground-based Interceptor missile.

It did not involve an intercept, and no target missile was launched.

Results of the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense test will be used to improve an element of the Ballistic Missile Defense System, which defends the United States and allies by intercepting incoming warheads and missile attacks in space, according to MDA spokeswoman Debra Christman.

