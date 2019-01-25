Pixel Tracker

Vandenberg Salutes 6-Year-Old For Making Good Grades

By Alexandra C. Pirkle for Army & Air Force Exchange Service | January 25, 2019 | 5:23 a.m.

When Santa Maria first-grader Douglas Anderson IV found out he was the second-place winner of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s worldwide You Made the Grade sweepstakes, he decided to change his name.

“He says his name is ‘Rich Man,’” his father said.

Douglas received his prize, a $1,500 Exchange gift card, at a presentation Jan. 24 at the Vandenberg Air Force Base Exchange.

“The Vandenberg Exchange is honored to reward Douglas for his academic achievement,” said Ladda Marx, Vandenberg Exchange general manager. “Military children like Douglas work hard to maintain their grades and succeed in school, and we hope this prize shows his efforts paid off.”

Students in grades one through 12 who maintain a B average or higher can enter the sweepstakes for a chance at a $2,000, $1,500 or $500 Exchange gift card. Douglas was randomly selected from nearly 600 entries.

Douglas, who is 6, is the youngest son of retired Master Sgt. Douglas Anderson III and his wife Christina. Anderson served 18 years in the Air Force.

Douglas found out about his win while on vacation with his parents and two older siblings in Hawaii.

“He didn’t believe me at first,” Anderson said. “It wasn’t until he heard me tell someone else that it sunk in.”

Once he understood what he had won, Douglas was ecstatic. “He’s just so excited to have won something,” Anderson said. “He has all kinds of plans of things he wants to buy.”

All three Anderson children qualified for the sweepstakes and entered for the first time this year after seeing a poster advertising the sweepstakes at the Vandenberg Exchange. “Rich Man” will be graciously sharing the money with his siblings.

Asked what he is going to do with the money, Douglas said: “Spend it!”

For more information about the You Made the Grade program, students and guardians can contact the Vandenberg Exchange, 805-734-5521. Students can send You Made the Grade sweepstakes entry forms to:
 
You Made the Grade
PO Box 227398
Dallas, TX 75222-7398
 
For more about the exchange, visit http://www.shopmyexchange.com.

— Alexandra C. Pirkle for Army & Air Force Exchange Service.

 

