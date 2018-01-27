Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 9:52 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Have a Ball Selecting Gown at Cinderella’s Closet

Fairy godmothers set up permanent shop at VAFB

Ribbon is cut at grand opening of Vandenberg Spouses’ Club Cinderella’s Closet at VAFB. Click to view larger
Ribbon is cut at grand opening of Vandenberg Spouses’ Club Cinderella’s Closet at VAFB. (Courtesy photo)
By Andy Silverman for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation | January 27, 2018

The Vandenberg Spouses’ Club (VSC) launched the Cinderella’s Closet program in 2017, collecting formal attire and accessories that could be borrowed and worn to local military events.

Now, Cinderella’s Closet has a permanent home on Vandenberg Air Force Base. The grand opening was held Jan. 22.

The new Cinderella’s Closet is in the VAFB Religious Education Center across from the chapel, and will provide those with base access a place to peruse and try on clothing and accessories.

In November, the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation’s 21st Annual Military Ball served as a venue for VSC members to let people know about its new charitable initiative.

At the ball, VSC members wore evening gowns that had been donated to the Cinderella’s Closet  program. Based on the results, it appears people received their message.

Less than six months after launching the Cinderella’s Closet program, VSC has collected nearly 250 dresses, plus some 50 pairs of shoes, a variety of purses, jewelry and other accessories that can be worn to military events.

The program also has in its collection a handful of wedding dresses that can borrowed.

Bonnie Martin and Heather Dunar, both VSC board members, spearhead the Cinderella’s Closet initiative, and said they are thrilled with the recent momentum of the program.

“This has been such a rewarding experience to be involved with on many levels,” said Martin, chair of Cinderella’s Closet.

“It has been incredibly inspiring to see the generosity of people from all walks of life eager to donate and make a difference in the lives of our local military families,"she said.

"Our ability to provide access to so many beautiful gowns certainly helps accomplish our goal of making it easier for military families to attend functions, and we can’t wait to continue building upon this recent success,” she said.

In addition to the military ball, several other local events during the year warrant formal attire, including the annual Vandenberg Awards Ceremony on Feb. 16, Vandenberg Airman Leadership School graduation, Air Force Ball, holiday parties, and other squadron events.

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation provided funding for painting and flooring in the new facility.

Cinderella’s Closet provides gowns from sizes zero to 26, and shoes, jewelry and purses for free. Those with base access can borrow a dress at no cost, provided they have it dry-cleaned before returning it.

To give a dress or accessories to Cinderella’s Closet, drop off donations at the new facility. In Santa Barbara, take donations to the Santa Barbara Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., or call for an appointment. 568-0020.

Email [email protected] for more information.

For more on Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, visit www.pcvf.org or call 259-4394.  For more about Vandenberg Spouses’ Club, visit www.vandenbergspousesclub.org.

— Andy Silverman for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

 
