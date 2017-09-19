Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 9:07 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Fairy Godmothers Sought to Fill Cinderella’s Closet With Ball Gowns

VAFB charity offers formal wear for dates, spouses of military members

Donated gowns at the Santa Barbara Veterans Memorial Building, a drop-off site for the Cinderella’s Closet program. Click to view larger
Donated gowns at the Santa Barbara Veterans Memorial Building, a drop-off site for the Cinderella’s Closet program. (Courtesy photo)
By Andy Silverman for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation | September 19, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation is working in conjunction with the wives of Vandenberg Air Force Base servicemen to help women of the Vandenberg community feel like the belle of the ball, and Santa Barbara-area women can help them out.

Bonnie Martin and Heather Dunar, board members of the Vandenberg Spouses' Club, are spearheading Cinderella’s Closet, a charity program that provides formal dresses and gowns to spouses and dates of airmen nationwide.

“Our main goal is to make it easier for people to attend military events,” Dunar said. “It can be a lot of money, especially for those with a family. Nobody wants to spend hundreds of dollars on a dress for one event, which is why our Cinderella’s Closet is open to everybody in need.”

Cinderella’s Closet will provide gowns from sizes zero to 26 and shoes, jewelry and purses for free. Those with base access can borrow a dress at no cost, provided they have it dry-cleaned before returning it.

The dresses can be worn to a variety of formal occasions, such as holiday parties, squadron events, prom and the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation Military Ball on Nov. 4.

To donate a dress to Cinderella’s Closet, it can be dropped off at the Santa Barbara Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Call ahead to schedule an appointment at 568-0020, or for more information, email [email protected]

To support the attendance of a veteran or active-duty service member to the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation Military Ball in Santa Barbara on Nov. 4, you can send a check for $150 per ticket to 1187 Coast Village Road, Suite 1-334, Santa Barbara, CA 93108.

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation honors the men and women who've served in U.S. military by supporting veterans and active-duty members, and related partner organizations, in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties as well as preserving military history and legacy.

The foundation works to uphold Pierre Claeyssen’s vision that those who have served are “Never Forgotten.” PCVF is funded entirely by private donations. For more information, visit www.pcvf.org or call 259-4394.

— Andy Silverman for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

 
