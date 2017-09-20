Vandenberg Squadron Drives Exotic Car Show

The sixth annual exotic car show, hosted by the 30th Force Support Squadron, will feature more than 100 exotic cars on display, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Marshallia Ranch Golf Course, 1335 Marshallia Ranch Road, Lompoc.

The event is open to the public with free parking and free spectator admission.

“We are looking forward to hosting this fabulous event and sharing these exotic cars with our local community members,” said Renee Steers, 30th FSS marketing director.

“With the help of the Ferrari Club of America Southwest Region, as well as several local and national businesses, this event is free to the public and there will be fun for the entire family,” Steers said.

In addition to the cars on view, the event will include the 3rd Annual AAFES Oktoberfest, kids bouncy houses, rock wall, live music and food trucks.

For more information, visit www.30fss.com or contact the 30FSS marketing department, 606-0276, or by email at [email protected]

— Vandenberg Air Force Base.