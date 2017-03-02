Friday, June 1 , 2018, 3:24 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Vandenberg To Conduct Vegetation Burns Through Mid-March At Two Beaches

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 2, 2017 | 12:41 p.m.

Vandenberg Air Force Base plans to conduct vegetation management burns on Minuteman and Purisima beaches by mid-March.

The planned burns are part of the Dunes Restoration Program, and will occur by March 15 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Vandenberg Hot Shots and Fire Department will conduct the burns.

The Purisima burn, reportedly occurring Thursday, consists of 40 acres at Purisima Point on the beach near Space Launch Complex-2, the Delta 2 launch pad.

The Minuteman burn consists of 140 acres along Minuteman Beach between Shuman and San Antonio Creeks. 

“The objective of the burns is to improve and increase the habitat of the Western snowy plover by removing the invasive, non-native beach grass,” the Vandenberg officials said. 

“By reducing the biomass, adverse effects of sensitive cultural resources will be avoided, and will allow the dunes to dissipate to its natural contour.”

The burns will be conducted on authorized days set by the California Air Resource Board and when the weather is deemed suitable, and could be delayed dates or weeks due to weather or the lack of authorized burn days. 

Wednesday marked the start of the temporary closure for sections of Surf, Wall and Minuteman beaches at Vandenberg.

Beach restrictions are enforced annually on all three beaches March 1 through Sept. 30 to protect the Western snowy plover and its nesting habitat. The small shorebird is listed as a threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

“It's a priority to protect the snowy plover by enforcing beach closures and habitat restoration to reduce negative effects of recreational beach use during their season of breeding,” said Samantha Kaisersatt, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron biological scientist. “Dogs, horses and kites are prohibited during this time.”

Entry into any posted closed area counts as a violation, and seasonal beach violations are limited to 50 for Surf Beach, 10 for Wall Beach, and 10 for Minuteman Beach. If that number of violations is hit, coastal access is closed. 

Those who violate beach restrictions can be fined up to $5,000 in federal court, Vandenberg officials said.

