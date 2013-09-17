Vandenberg to Honor POWs, MIAs During Annual 24-Hour Vigil

Volunteers from Vandenberg Air Force Base are scheduled to read names of POWs and MIAs during an annual 24-hour vigil at the POW and MIA Memorial beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday and culminating in a special ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday.

Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Peterson, 30th Space Wing command chief, will be the guest speaker at the closing ceremony.

The purpose of the vigil is to remember U.S. military members who were imprisoned while serving in conflicts and those who remain missing.

This will be the 34th United States' National POW and MIA Recognition Day observed across the nation on the third Friday of September each year.