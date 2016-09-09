Vandenberg to Host 5th Annual Exotic Car Show Sept. 24

The fifth annual exotic car show is scheduled for Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Marshallia Ranch Golf Course.

This event, hosted by the 30th Force Support Squadron, is open to the public with free parking and free spectator admission.

“We are looking forward to hosting this fabulous event and sharing these exotic cars with our local community members,” said Renee Steers, 30th FSS marketing director.

“With the help of the Ferrari Club of America Southwest Region as well as several local and national businesses, this event is free to the public and there will be fun for the entire family.”

Events include tents from local wineries, face painting, bouncy houses, DJ, food and over 100 exotic cars on display.

For more information visit www.30fss.com or contact the 30FSS Marketing Department at (805)606-0276 or by email at [email protected]