Vandenberg to Host ‘Operation Kids Christmas’ Holiday Party

Team Vandenberg will hold Operation Kids Christmas at the Pacific Coast Club from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Members of the 381st Training Group spearheaded planning for the annual holiday party for local underprivileged children, which is funded entirely through donations.

Col. Michele Edmondson, 381st Training Group commander, will host the party with Col. Keith Balts, 30th Space Wing commander.

The festivities will begin at the main gate where base firefighters and security forces personnel will greet about 200 children from the community. With lights and sirens blaring, a caravan will travel down California Boulevard to the PCC where a military escort will be assigned to each child for the day.

The event will feature food, entertainment and a visit from Santa Claus bearing gifts for the children. Each child will receive four toys, a backpack loaded with fun items, and a box filled with all the ingredients for a festive holiday dinner.