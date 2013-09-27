Vandenberg to Launch First-Ever SpaceX Rocket

Local residents could get a glimpse of the first-ever SpaceX rocket when it launches Sunday from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Vandenberg is scheduled to launch the rocket from Space Launch Complex-4, with a targeted launch window beginning at 9 a.m.

The purpose of the launch is to evaluate SpaceX’s flight and ground systems, processes and procedures for this inaugural space launch campaign for the upgraded Falcon 9 rocket, according to base officials.

The 30th Space Wing's 1st Air and Space Test Squadron will oversee all Vandenberg site activities for SpaceX via the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle program.

“Our mission is to provide unique capabilities for assured access to and from space for our nation," said Col. Keith Balts, 30th Space Wing commander. “This is a huge stepping stone for Vandenberg and our SpaceX mission partners, and I am impressed with the amount of innovation, dedication and professionalism that was put into making this historic event happen.”

The marine layer will attempt to form over the launch area Sunday morning, but clouds are expected to clear quickly, according to Vandenberg’s weather forecast.

Decreasing winds — 10 to 15 knots out of the west to northwest — should also make for favorable launch weather, along with temperatures in the low to mid 70s, the report said.

The probability of scrubbing the launch due to weather was listed at 20 percent Friday.

Vandenberg officials pointed to the historical event as hopefully the first of many.

“This is historic event for Vandenberg Air Force Base, and we are excited to be a part of it," said Lt. Col. Joseph Imwalle, 1ASTS commander. “The squadron is committed to making the new process of EELV certification successful, and to achieving the vision of more affordable operational space lift capabilities for the Department of Defense without compromising reliability.”

