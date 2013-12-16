Vandenberg to Launch Minuteman Test Missile Early Tuesday

An operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled for Tuesday between 1:39 and 7:39 a.m. from Launch Facility-04 on north Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Col. Brent McArthur, 30th Space Wing vice commander, is the launch decision authority.
"This is our last launch for 2013," McArthur said. "We've had 11 successful launches this year, and 2014's schedule looks to be just as busy. Working with AFGSC, the 30th Space Wing stands ready to ensure a safe, secure and effective ICBM test."