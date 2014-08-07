Vandenberg Water Deemed Safe; Boil Order Lifted

Water at Vandenberg Air Force Base once again is safe to consume, officials said Thursday afternoon.

“Breaking News: Boil Water Notice Cancellation. Vandenberg AFB has lifted the Boil Water Notice due to certification that the water is safe for consumption. Normal use is approved,” the 30th Space Wing posted on Facebook.

Base officials instructed personnel to use bottled water or to boil water first before drinking it or using it for cooking after a backhoe sliced a water pipeline Tuesday afternoon.

Water was shut off Tuesday night while crews made repairs at Nebraska and South Dakota streets near the base medical clinic.

As a precautionary measure, officials ordered the water to be boiled until they could complete testing that water was safe.

The rules forced the closure of several eateries at Vandenberg.

