Vanessa Prince: A New Year, a New Image

The start of the new year is a great time to reassess one’s image and improve it from the inside out.

One’s image includes your personal appearance. However, you should look inside of yourself to see what can be done to project a more positive image in 2015. This needs to be done for one’s personal and professional life. Find your passion and your purpose.

As a personal image and business consultant with 35 years of professional experience in Santa Barbara County, my philosophy is to deal with the core values of beauty from the inside out. I have worked in the spa and beauty industries for most of my career.

Many women I have worked with have seen the value of one-on-one coaching about makeup, fashion and their overall image. That advice provided them with more confidence, which greatly benefitted their personal lives and business careers.

Let’s get the year going in the right direction with a new image.

— Professional image consultant Vanessa Prince¸ founder of Prince’s Body Therapy, is a longtime Santa Barbara businesswoman who graduated from SBCC and Kristophers School Beauty College.