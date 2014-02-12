Motivational Speaker Vanessa Prince to Discuss ‘The Slight Edge’ at Granada Books

Santa Barbara County-based motivational speaker Vanessa Prince will discuss the new bestselling book The Slight Edge by Jeff Cole at 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at Granada Books, 1224 State St. in Santa Barbara.

After working 30 years as a motivational speaker, Prince encourages business owners to reignite their passion, ask for help and reinvent themselves to meet today’s demands on them.

Recently working with the women’s business network in the Santa Ynez Valley, Prince is expanding her business to the South Coast. She plans to speak before South Coast groups and hold seminars for businesspeople in the coming year.

As a veteran of the cosmetics industry, Prince maintains a presence in that market as a distributor of the all-natural, skin-care product Nerium.

Nerium donates 30 percent of its sales to cancer research and the Big Brothers & Big Sisters of America. In the past two years, Nerium International has grossed $300 million.

“That’s why I affiliated myself with Nerium,” Prince said, “because that ties into with the type of work I do and want to see done.”

Prince’s work with Nerium is highly praised by officials at Santa Barbara County’s Family Service Agency, which oversees the local Big Brothers & Big Sisters organization.

“Vanessa is not only passionate, she is extremely involved in the community, an inspirational speaker and volunteer, sharing her goodwill with many people, youth and adults,” said Bonnie Pack, former program manager for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County. “We do benefit from our relationship with Nerium. Nerium International has selected Big Brothers Big Sisters nationally as its charity of choice and encourages its sales force to support Big Brothers Big Sisters locally.

“I have talked with Vanessa Prince and she is passionate about her work and Nerium’s core values of promoting personal growth, giving back and caring about the future of our young people.”

Prince attended Santa Barbara City College and studied fashion and business.

She worked as a model and started her own business. She organized fashion shows along the South Coast.

Prince organized retreats and seminars for young women at La Casa de Maria in Montecito. She also worked as a counselor for an unwed mothers’ group in Goleta.