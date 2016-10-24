Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 12:44 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Golf

Vanessa Watkins Leads SBCC to 11th Tourney Win

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | October 24, 2016 | 7:25 p.m.

Vanessa Watkins fired a 2-over 73 on Monday to take medalist honors and Carolin Chang shot 74, leading SBCC to a 45-stroke win in the eighth WSC women’s golf tournament at Simi Hills GC in Simi Valley.

Watkins, a freshman from Arroyo Grande High, tied her season low while capturing her third medalist honor. Danielle Picard shot 77 and Savanah Boss and Daniela Ruffo carded 84s.

The defending state champion Vaqueros have won 11 straight tourneys this year and 17 in a row, dating back to last season. Citrus was second at 353 and Bakersfield took third at 395.

Santa Barbara is a perfect 76-0 overall and 48-0 in WSC action. Citrus is second at 40-8 with two tournaments remaining.

“This is usually a tough course for us, so I was real happy with our play,” said coach Chuck Melendez. “We had a lot of good swings. We shot 308 and left some strokes out there.
“This group is self-motivated and one of the hardest-working teams I’ve ever had.”

The Vaqueros will try to wrap up their third WSC title in the last four years in the two-day conference finals. WSC No. 9 will take place on Sunday at Elkins Ranch in Fillmore at noon and WSC No. 10 is set for Monday at Buenaventura in Ventura with tee-off at 11:30 a.m.

