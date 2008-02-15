Vanguard Hands Westmont 1st Loss

Jennie Dunn, Ilissa Mathews team up to claim doubles victory but Lions leave court with 8-1 win.

Westmont women’s tennis team suffered its first loss of the season Friday afternoon, to No. 4 Vanguard in Costa Mesa. The Lions claimed the match with an 8-1 score.

The lone win for the Warriors (3-1) came at No. 2 doubles with senior Jennie Dunn and freshman Ilissa Mathews teaming up to defeat Jelena Jovic and Anna Valingsten, 8-6. In other doubles action, Vanguard’s Hana Jurcovicova and Damia Donkervoort won, 8-3, at No. 1 singles over junior Christina Klein and freshman Lauren Combs. Betyel Tesfa and Olivia Amstad defeated Westmont’s No. 3 team of junior Kristen Lee and freshman Erin McGurty, 8-1.

Vanguard (2-0) swept the singles contests, with the closest game found on court five, where Valingsten defeated Klein, 6-4, 6-2. At No. 4, Donkervoort downed, Lee 6-2, 6-2. Tesfa won on court two, defeating Mathews, 6-1, 6-0, while Amstad took the point at No. 6 singles by scores of 6-0, 6-1. Jurcovicova at No. 1 and Jovic at No. 3, each won 6-0, 6-0, defeating Combs and McGurty, respectively.

Westmont will host Alberta at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Abbott Tennis Courts.

Vanguard 8, Westmont 1

Singles

No. 1 — Hana Jurcovicova (Vanguard) defeated Lauren Combs (Westmont) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 — Betyel Tesfa (Vanguard) defeated Ilissa Mathews (Westmont) 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 — Jelena Jovic (Vanguard) defeated Erin McGurty (Westmont) 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 — Damia Donkervoort (Vanguard) defeated Kristen Lee (Westmont) 6-2, 6-2

No. 5 — Anna Valingsten (Vanguard) defeated Christina Klein (Westmont) 6-4, 6-2

No. 6 — Olivia Amstad (Vanguard) defeated Jennie Dunn (Westmont) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 — Hana Jurcovicova / Damia Donkervoort (Vanguard) defeated Lauren Combs / Christina Klein (WC) 8-3

No. 2 — Ilissa Mathews / Jennie Dunn (WC) def. Jelena Jovic/Anna Valingsten (VU) 8-6

No. 3 — Betyel Tesfa / Olivia Amstad (Vanguard) defeated Erin McGurty / Kristen Lee (WC) 8-1

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.