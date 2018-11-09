Vanguard Stuns Westmont in Final Seconds of GSAC Soccer Semifinal

Soccer

Joel Berry of Vanguard scored two goals in the final seven minutes, his second coming with five seconds left in regulation time to stun Westmont, 2-1, in the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals Thursday evening in windy Irvine.

Berry bent the ball into the far left corner for the game winner and ended Westmont's season.

In the 83rd minute, Archie Lopez served the ball to Berry in the middle of the field and finished to tie the score at 1-1.

Tyler Young gave Westmont the lead in the 23rd minute.

Young dribbled past a defender and fired in a shot eight yards away and connected with the back of the net for his second goal of the season.

The wind picked up in the second half and made goal kicks extremely difficult for Westmont.

“Obviously, the conditions were unlike any we’ve played in all year,” said Westmont coach Dave Wolf. “The second half was very difficult for us. I think probably you have to give them credit for maybe coping against the wind better than we did. They only conceded one against us and we conceded two against them.”

Wolf praised his team, which included seven seniors.

“One of the things that I’ve said to them on a couple of occasions this year was that they’re really the group that got us back to winning. They’re the group that helped us break back through, in terms of some trophies and championships. So, they will definitely be remembered for that and they’ll be remembered for a lot of other things as well.”

The Warriors concluded the 2018 season with a record of 10-6-2.