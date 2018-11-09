Friday, November 9 , 2018, 12:23 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

Vanguard Stuns Westmont in Final Seconds of GSAC Soccer Semifinal

By Westmont Sports Information | November 9, 2018 | 7:09 a.m.

Joel Berry of Vanguard scored two goals in the final seven minutes, his second coming with five seconds left in regulation time to stun Westmont, 2-1, in the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals Thursday evening in windy Irvine.

Berry bent the ball into the far left corner for the game winner and ended Westmont's season.  

In the 83rd minute, Archie Lopez served the ball to Berry in the middle of the field and finished to tie the score at 1-1.

Tyler Young gave Westmont the lead in the 23rd minute.

Young dribbled past a defender and fired in a shot eight yards away and connected with the back of the net for his second goal of the season.

The wind picked up in the second half and made goal kicks extremely difficult for Westmont.

“Obviously, the conditions were unlike any we’ve played in all year,” said Westmont coach Dave Wolf. “The second half was very difficult for us. I think probably you have to give them credit for maybe coping against the wind better than we did. They only conceded one against us and we conceded two against them.”

Wolf praised his team, which included seven seniors.

“One of the things that I’ve said to them on a couple of occasions this year was that they’re really the group that got us back to winning. They’re the group that helped us break back through, in terms of some trophies and championships. So, they will definitely be remembered for that and they’ll be remembered for a lot of other things as well.” 

The Warriors concluded the 2018 season with a record of 10-6-2.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 