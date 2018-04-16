Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:04 pm | Partly Cloudy and Breezy 59º

 
 
 
 

PathPoint President Cynthia Burton to Retire

By Delaney Hiller for PathPoint | March 28, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Cynthia Burton, PathPoint president and CEO, has announced she will retire this summer after 30 years with the organization, 23 of those years leading PathPoint as CEO. Burton began at PathPoint in 1987 and became president and CEO in 1994.

“It’s been a privilege to work for an organization that empowers people with disadvantages and disabilities,” she said in a statement.

“It is time to transition leadership to the next CEO, one who will lead PathPoint through the next wave just as I have been fortunate to do for the past 23 years. I am working closely with the board of directors to guarantee a smooth transition,” Burton said.

In 2008 and 2013, Burton was recognized by Pacific Coast Business Times in its special report Top Women in Business, which profiled outstanding women leaders in the tri-county region.

Burton’s implementation of a quality assurance system throughout the organization under peer review, demonstrates her commitment to ensuring the high quality of PathPoint’s services.

Under Burton’s leadership, PathPoint has quadrupled its budget, expanded services into new counties, and serves a wider range of populations.

Chris Jones, vice-chair of PathPoint’s Board of Directors, said, “Being around Cindy has us all be more alive and present to life’s miracles. Her humor and good grace will stay with me forever.”

PathPoint’s Board of Directors is currently recruiting for a replacement.

PathPoint is a nonprofit organization that provides services to people with disabilities or disadvantages in order for them to reach their fullest potential. PathPoint‘s services are offered in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles and Kern counties.

For more information, visit www.pathpoint.org.

— Delaney Hiller for PathPoint.


 

 
