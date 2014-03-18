Vapur, Orfalea Foundation Bringing Hydration to Schools with Water Stations, Bottles

Vapur, innovator of the flexible, reusable Anti-Bottle, is teaming up with the Orfalea Foundation in a sustainability effort to reduce waste and promote hydration in Santa Barbara County schools.

As a long-standing member of 1% for the Planet, Vapur donates 1 percent of its annual sales to sustainability-oriented nonprofit organizations. This year, Vapur is donating water stations and reusable water bottles to the Orfalea Foundation, which in turn is providing them to the Community Environmental Council’s Rethink the Drink program — an effort to reduce single-use plastics and encourage students to choose water over other, less healthy beverages.

The donation of 12 Vapur Refill Stations (manufactured by Elkay, the world leader in stainless steel water stations) and 5,800 Vapur Anti-Bottles will go to four school districts in Santa Barbara County.

The Refill Stations will be installed at schools selected by the Orfalea Foundation’s School Food Initiative, while the Anti-Bottles will be given to students or sold as a fundraiser for additional school projects. With an additional grant by the Orfalea Foundation, the CEC will oversee the installation of the stations and offer education to the participating schools.

“As a California based company that cares about its community, we are proud to be working with Orfalea, the CEC and 1% for the Planet on this initiative to make drinking water readily available and easily accessible to Santa Barbara students,” Vapur co-founder Brent Reinke said. “Through this effort, students are reducing waste, learning the importance of reusable products and, most importantly, staying hydrated and healthy.”

Vapur will also provide each participating school with a kit explaining the benefits of hydration and the Vapur Refill Stations on campus.

“This campaign has so many facets, from teaching children about the benefits of adequate hydration to lessons about the environmental effects of our food and beverage choices. Refill stations in public places make it easy to do the right thing,” said director of Orfalea’s School Food Initiative, Kathleen DeChadenedes.

“We’re delighted to see two leaders in the 1% for the Planet California network partnering in such a meaningful way,” said Rebecca Calahan-Klein, director of California Network Development at 1% for the Planet. “Not only are they reducing reliance on single-use plastics, they’re also helping Californians form great habits from an early age.”

“CEC is proud of Rethink the Drink’s success and is excited to move forward with new partnerships. With over 500,000 uses on 31 refill stations since 2010, school communities are showing enthusiasm for this healthy, economical alternative to single-use plastic water bottles,” said Kathi King, Rethink the Drink manager for the Community Environmental Council.

Click here to learn more about the Vapur Refill Stations. Click here for more information on the Orfalea Foundation.

— Dean Zatkowsky is the communications manager for the Orfalea Foundation.