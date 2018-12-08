Vaquero Men Drop 73-57 Decision to Bakersfield in SBCC Classic Semifinal

Bakersfield College put together a 17-2 run early in the first half and a 14-4 burst to open the second half on the way to a 73-57 men’s basketball win over SBCC on Friday night in the semifinals of the 45th annual SBCC Classic.
The Vaqueros (2-7) jumped ahead 7-2 on three straight layups, including two by Taylor Burns, before the Renegades (6-4) caught fire and went on their 17-2 run. Randy Castillo capped the outburst with a 3-pointer that made it 19-9 with 11:44 to play.
Zeke McMurtry led Santa Barbara with 13 points and nine rebounds. Kile Kleiner added 11 points but he was just 1-9 from 3-point range. The Vaqueros made 3-of-15 from long distance and Bakersfield hit only 3-24.
Jaylen Jackson added seven points, four rebounds and three steals.
The Vaqueros committed 19 of their 24 turnovers in the first half and Bakersfield took a 37-30 lead into the locker room.
“Those 19 turnovers led to 20 points,” noted SBCC coach Morris Hodges. “In the second half, they really hurt us on the offensive boards. And we didn’t move the ball well enough on offense. It was like all-or-nothing off the first penetration.”
Bakersfield outshot the Vaqueros 37.9 to 35.7% and won the board battle, 50-33, with 22 offensive rebounds.
Shahadah Camp topped the Renegades with 19 points and seven rebounds while Jeffrey Lee had 18 off the bench.
Santa Barbara closed the first half on a 13-4 run to pull within seven, 37-30. Then Bakersfield posted 14 of the next 18 points and pushed the lead to 17 (51-34) on a breakaway layup by Marcus Jones and three free throws by Camp.
L.A. Trade Tech (7-2) knocked off Canyons 78-65 in Friday’s late game
The Vaqueros will take on Canyons (5-6) in the third-place game on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Bakersfield advances to the Classic title game for the second time in three years (last year’s Classic was cancelled by the fire and Montecito mudslides). The Renegades will meet L.A. Trade Tech for the championship on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Earlier in the day, Desert edged Oxnard 90-87 and L.A. Valley topped Compton 76-64.
Desert and L.A. Valley will battle for the consolation crown at 3 p.m., following the seventh-place game between Oxnard and Compton at 1 p.m.
Vaquero Men Drop 73-57 Decision to Bakersfield in SBCC Classic Semifinal
Bakersfield College put together a 17-2 run early in the first half and a 14-4 burst to open the second half on the way to a 73-57 men’s basketball win over SBCC on Friday night in the semifinals of the 45th annual SBCC Classic.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
- 1. Dos Pueblos Routs Nordhoff 63-23 Behind 10 Rebounds, 10 Steals by Ava Sommer - December 8, 2018 | 2:15 a.m.
- 2. Cassidy Miller Scores 11 Goals in Two San Marcos Wins at Villa Park Tournament - December 8, 2018 | 1:59 a.m.
- 3. With Help From the JV, Carpinteria Edges Lompoc 2-1 in College Cup Showcase - December 8, 2018 | 1:40 a.m.
- 4. Khadim Pouye’s Double-Double Vaults Cate into Ojai Invitational Final - December 8, 2018 | 1:30 a.m.
- 5. DP Girls Beat Santiago, Agoura at Villa Park Tournament - December 8, 2018 | 1:25 a.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >