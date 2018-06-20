Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 10:36 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 
Vaqueros Earn 14th Seed in Playoffs

SBCC travels to No. 3 Pasadena on Friday. Hendrix, Collins make first-team All-WSC.

By Dave Loveton | February 25, 2008 | 5:30 p.m.

The SBCC women’s basketball team, runner-up in the WSC North, was seeded 14th for the 18-team Southern California Regional and will open the playoffs at No. 3 Pasadena at 7 p.m. Friday.

"We were hoping to get a home game (if they had been seeded 15th) but this is better because now, we don’t have to play in a play-in game," fourth-year coach Sandrine Krul said.

The last four seeds (15 through 18) will play a pair games Wednesday to determine the 15th and 16th seeds.

SBCC (17-13, 9-3) finished second in the WSC North to Ventura. Pasadena (26-5, 6-2), runner-up in the North Division of the South Coast Conference, outscored its opponents by an average of 90-59.

Meanwhile, SBCC sophomores Ari Hendrix and Brittany Collins have been named to the first-team All-WSC North Division squad. Hendrix, a 5-foot-3 point guard from Ventura High, averaged 16.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.7 steals while Collins, a 5-foot-10 center, averaged 11.4 points and 9.7 rebounds. Roni Gordon and Jackie Perez, from Santa Barbara High, were honorable mention.

Hendrix also made third-team all-state.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

