Vaqueros Tee Off Season With a Victory

Golf

Sophomores Manny Manzone and Jake Ledbetter shot 1-under 71 and 2-over 74 on Monday to finish 1-2 and lead SBCC to the top of a 13-team field on the opening day of the California Community College men’s golf season.

Lukas Wedsjoe shot 77 for the Vaqueros in the Tee Off Classic at Los Serranos CC in Chino Hills. Santa Barbara shot 385 and is 17 shots ahead of second-place Saddleback and 18 in front of Palomar.

Andrew Sederlund added an 81 for the Vaqueros and ex-San Marcos High star and current Santa Barbara City champion Niels Andersen shot 82.

“I’m pretty happy and a little surprised we didn’t play better,” said coach Chuck Melendez. “The wind was blowing 35 mph at the start and 20 mph at the end of the round."

The final round will be played on Wednesday, starting at 10 a.m.

Tee Off Classic

First round

At par-72 Los Serranos CC

Team – 1, SBCC 385. 2, Saddleback 402. 3, Palomar 403. 4, Mt. San Jacinto. 5 (tie), Citrus, Desert 406. 7, Cypress 410. 8, Orange Coast 412. 9, Riverside 420. 10, Cuyama 429. 11, Santiago Canyon 431. 12, Irvine Valley 446. 13, Victor Valley (score unavailable).

Medalist – 1, Manny Manzone, SBCC, 71. 2, Jake Ledbetter, SBCC, 74.

SBCC scores – 1, Manzone 71. 2, Ledbetter 74. Lukas Wedsjoe 77, Andrew Sederlund 81, Niels Andersen 82, Jonathan Collins 83.