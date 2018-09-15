Saturday, September 15 , 2018, 11:31 am | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Variant Training Lab Launches Integrated Performance Academies

By Jennifer Zacharias for Variant Training Lab | September 15, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Variant’s new Performance Academies are led by members of their multidisciplinary team. Click to view larger
Variant's new Performance Academies are led by members of their multidisciplinary team.

This fall, Variant Training Lab announces the launch of a new series of fully integrated Performance Academies, specifically targeted for golf, volleyball, baseball, hockey and lacrosse athletes looking to sharpen their skills.

Each academy will feature tailored performance evaluations before and after the program, trainer-led sport-specific training plans, and complimentary apparel, in addition to a full Variant Training Lab membership during the course of the academy.

Variant Performance Academies are eight-week programs held at 314 State St., Santa Barbara’s newest and most technologically innovative facility, offering the most cutting-edge training and rehabilitation available in the country.

The Performance Academies are led by members of their team of medical clinicians, data scientists, and performance personnel trained to identify and interpret dynamic, real-time data, and develop a unique, individualized approach in addressing human movement and motor behavior.

Throughout the eight-week program, attendees will go through performance evaluations to tailor training to the specific athlete.

Applying Variant Training Lab’s proprietary Test, Treat, Train methodology, they will develop an integrated roadmap to test mobility and strength capabilities, treat injuries and performance needs, and train to optimize movement, conditioning and reach specific goals for each Performance Academy.

Golf Performance Academy participants will enjoy entry into the post-Academy Variant Training Lab Golf Tournament. For more information about this academy, contact Bray Yancy at [email protected]

For more about Variant Training Lab Performance Academies, visit varianttraininglab.com, email [email protected] or call 805-837-8477.

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

