‘Variety United’ Show to Benefit Santa Barbara Humane Society

Variety United is a series of variety shows performed at the Marjorie Luke Theatre, all benefiting a different nonprofit.

Every Variety United show is family friendly entertainment that guarantees something for everyone.

EBF Productions' Variety United is in its fifth season and has benefited over a dozen nonprofits, and this season will open with a show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21 to benefit the Santa Barbara Humane Society. The Lobby Marketplace will open at 6 p.m. with artists and vendors.

Since 1887, the Santa Barbara Humane Society has provided service to the people and animals of Santa Barbara County, and is one of the oldest agencies in California dedicated to animal welfare. The Humane Society occupies a five-acre site on Overpass Road with a shelter, animal adoption services, a spay and neuter clinic, humane education center, boarding kennels, a large animal holding center and corral, and inspection and rescue services.

Tickets, all general seating, will be sold at the door for $20 for adults, $15 seniors and students, and children age 5 and under free. Cash or checks only. Parking is free. The Marjorie Luke Theatre is located at 721 E. Cota St. in Santa Barbara.

For more information, call 805.963.6440.

The audience is encouraged to bring new or used fleece blankets and new cat and dog toys to donate.

This event is supported in part by the Marjorie Luke Theatre’s Dreier Family Rent Subsidy Fund, the Santa Barbara Children’s Theatre, Andersen’s Danish Restaurant & Bakery, Take 5 Bodywork, KMT — Personal Fitness Training, Lemos, the Vitamin Shoppe, Edward Jones, Mesa Office and Solar Roast.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Humane Society.