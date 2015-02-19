Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 7:45 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

‘Variety United’ Show to Benefit Santa Barbara Humane Society

By Kelly Kapaun for the Santa Barbara Humane Society | February 19, 2015 | 7:34 a.m.

Variety United is a series of variety shows performed at the Marjorie Luke Theatre, all benefiting a different nonprofit.

Every Variety United show is family friendly entertainment that guarantees something for everyone.

EBF Productions' Variety United is in its fifth season and has benefited over a dozen nonprofits, and this season will open with a show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21 to benefit the Santa Barbara Humane Society. The Lobby Marketplace will open at 6 p.m. with artists and vendors.

Since 1887, the Santa Barbara Humane Society has provided service to the people and animals of Santa Barbara County, and is one of the oldest agencies in California dedicated to animal welfare. The Humane Society occupies a five-acre site on Overpass Road with a shelter, animal adoption services, a spay and neuter clinic, humane education center, boarding kennels, a large animal holding center and corral, and inspection and rescue services.

Tickets, all general seating, will be sold at the door for $20 for adults, $15 seniors and students, and children age 5 and under free. Cash or checks only. Parking is free. The Marjorie Luke Theatre is located at 721 E. Cota St. in Santa Barbara.

For more information, call 805.963.6440.

The audience is encouraged to bring new or used fleece blankets and new cat and dog toys to donate.

This event is supported in part by the Marjorie Luke Theatre’s Dreier Family Rent Subsidy Fund, the Santa Barbara Children’s Theatre, Andersen’s Danish Restaurant & Bakery, Take 5 Bodywork, KMT — Personal Fitness Training, Lemos, the Vitamin Shoppe, Edward Jones, Mesa Office and Solar Roast.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 