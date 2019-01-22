Varsity Newcomers Clinch Channel League Regular Season Title for Dos Pueblos

Water Polo

Nine Dos Pueblos water polo players made their varsity debuts in a 19-10 victory over Lompoc that sewed up the Channel League regular season title on Tuesday at the Lompoc Aquatics Center.

The Chargers went 5-0 in league and will be the No. 1 seed for next week's league tournament in Lompoc.

Freshman Ashley Pacheco and sophomore Mikayla Butler each scored five goals and freshman Anikka Kuhm had four goals to lead the DP attack. Pacheco added three assists and two steals, Butler had four steals and two assists and Kuhm assisted on a pair of goals.

In goal, freshman Mia Nungaray Ruiz had three saves.

The game was tied 8-8 at halftime and then DP outscored Lompoc 9-1 in the third period.

The other varsity newcomers who saw action were freshmen Avery Demourkas and Hannah Godlis, and sophomores Cate Cederberg, Wendy Figueroa Ozuna and Nadia Karen Nava Valdovinos.

Dos Pueblos (15-7 overall and No. 5 in Division 1) opens play in the So Cal Championships in Irvine on Thursday against Long Beach Poly.