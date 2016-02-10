Isaiah Veal’s Follow Shot Lifts Bishop Diego Over Santa Clara

Isaiah Veal scored on a putback with 10 seconds remaining to give Bishop Diego the lead, and the Cardinals went on to beat Santa Clara, 65-63, in the Tri-Valley League basketball finale on Wednesday night.
The win gives Bishop a 4-6 record in league (7-19 overall) and prevents Santa Clara (5-5) from tying for second place with Carpinteria.
Dylan Streett led a balanced Cardinals offense with 16 points. Mitchell Cota scored 15 points and Will Goodwin added 10.
Bishop Diego honored AV Bennett, Ben Gunther and Peter Whiting on Senior Night..