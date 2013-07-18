Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 2:27 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

‘Karma Chow’ Vegan Nutritionist Melissa Costello Cooks Up Recipe Demonstration

By Karma Chow | July 18, 2013 | 9:12 a.m.

Santa Barbara resident Melissa Costello, founder of Karma Chow and creator of “The Vital Life Cleanse,” will demonstrate her plant-based recipes at 7 p.m. July 25 at Granada Books store, 1224 State St. The demonstration is free and open to the public.

A certified nutritionist and wellness coach, Costello also will discuss benefits of vegan and vegetarian cooking and sign copies of her book, The Karma Chow Ultimate Cookbook, which sold out quickly after Granada Books opened June 20. The store has restocked the book.

In the cookbook, Costello shares more than 125 recipes for anyone who is vegetarian or vegan and for the growing number of people who want to eat more plant-based meals. Costello’s recipes appear frequently on SantaBarbaraView.com.

Costello was featured on TV Guide’s Secrets of the Hollywood Body as well as CNBC’s How I Made My Millions with Tony Horton.

“The more than 7 million vegetarians and 3 million vegans in the United States are proving that chowing down on planet-friendly fare not only helps them look and feel better, but it can be delicious, too,” Costello said.

With her “keep it simple” and “make it tasty” approach, she offers a smorgasbord of dairy-free and animal-free appetizers and desserts, breakfasts and dinners, as well as holiday- and company-worthy menus.

Recipes include: Mac & Cheeze, Karma Burgers with Chipotle “Mayo,” Thai-Style Tempeh Lettuce Wraps, Supreme-Oh Burritos, Roasted Butternut Squash Soup, Korean-Style Tempeh Tacos with Red Dijon Slaw, Enchilada Casserole with Ranchero Sauce, Artichoke and White Bean Dip, Cilantro Cauliflower Smash, Pad Thai in Peanut Coconut Sauce, Stuffed Mushroom Poppers, Indian Spiced Coconut Yam Soup, Chili Sweet Potato Fries, Un-Shepherd’s Pie, Strawberry Crème Mousse with Pistachio Nut Topping, Banana Carob Bread Pudding, Apple/Pear Crisp, Brownie Bites, Chocolate Truffles and Cardamom Chocolate Chippers (a Tony Horton favorite).

The Karma Chow Ultimate Cookbook shows readers how to reconnect with their food and honor it as Earth’s source for keeping us alive — all while finding it easier to rock their workouts and sculpt a well-defined physique,” Costello said. “It’s a winning recipe for success for anyone looking to transition to a healthier way of life.”

Click here for more information.

 
