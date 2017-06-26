Crews Halt Progress of Vegetation Fire on Eastern Edge of Santa Maria Valley

Blaze near Bien Nacido Vineyard near Sisquoc blackened about 6 acres; full containment expected at 10 p.m. Monday

Firefighters expected to have full containment late Monday night of a vegetation fire that broke out earlier in the day on the east side of the Santa Maria Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched at approximately 3 p.m. to the blaze on the 4600 block of Santa Maria Mesa Road, near Sisquoc, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

By 5:30 p.m., firefighters had stopped the forward progress of the blaze, which had blackened 6 acres, Zaniboni said.

Containment was at 40 percent, with full containment expect at about 10 p.m., he said, noting that firefighters were being hampered by the steep terrain.

Crews responding to the fire reported seeing smoke rising from the site as they were heading to the area, which is across from the Bien Nacido Vineyard.

The fire was burning on a steep hillside with slight breeze in the area, but crews had to travel soft dirt roads to access the area.

The area was "very inaccessible by ground units," Zaniboni said, so most of the firefighting efforts was focusing on air support — a tanker laying down fire retardant and a water-dropping helicopter — and bulldozers working to cut a containment line around the fire.

A county hand crew was also making its way to the fire, he said.

In additional to county crews, equipment and personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department were dispatched.

The dispatch center reported received a lot of calls regarding the incident.

Two air tankers were initially dispatched to the fire from Paso Robles, but one was diverted to a larger vegetation fire burning in the Santa Margarita area in San Luis Obispo County, Zaniboni said.

