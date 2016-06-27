Crews Contain Vegetation Fire in Cat Canyon East of Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews have contained an 8-10 acre vegetation fire that broke out in Cat Canyon, east of Santa Maria on Monday.

The fire was reported shortly after noon on property owned ERG California at 6085 Cat Canyon Road, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The initial size-up was 6-7 acres with a slow rate of spread, Zaniboni said.

Several engines, hand crews and aircraft were assigned to the blaze, which was burning in a relatively unpopulated area.

At 2 p.m., the fire was reported contained, Zaniboni said.

No structures were threatened, Zaniboni said, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

