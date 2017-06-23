Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 9:00 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Vegetation Fire Blackens 10 Acres in Woodstock Ranch Area Northeast of Los Olivos

Evacuations ordered after blaze broke out on 4000 block of Oak Trail Road

A fire charred 10 acres in the Woodstock Ranch area northeast of Los Olivos on Friday afternoon before being contained. Click to view larger
A fire charred 10 acres in the Woodstock Ranch area northeast of Los Olivos on Friday afternoon before being contained. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 3:12 p.m. | June 23, 2017 | 1:44 p.m.

Firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a vegetation fire that broke out northeast of Los Olivos.

Crews were dispatched at about 1:20 p.m. to the blaze on the 4000 block of Oak Trail Road in the Woodstock Ranch area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At 2:40 p.m., flames had charred about 10 acres and the forward progress of the blaze had been stopped, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Full containment was acheived shortly after 3 p.m., Zaniboni added.

There are homes and structures in the area, and some were initially threatened by flames, Zanibonio said.

There also were reports evacuations were underway in the area, including for large animals.

Other areas affected include Tim's Road and Woodstock Road.

A Red Cross Shelter reportedly was being set up at Santa Ynez High School.

Two air tankers and a water-dropping Santa Barbara County helicopter were brought in to help battle the fire.

Crews were expected to remain on scene for several hours dousing hot spots and doing mop-up, Zaniboni said.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Vegetation burns Friday afternoon in the Woodstock Ranch area northeast of Los Olivos. Click to view larger
Vegetation burns Friday afternoon in the Woodstock Ranch area northeast of Los Olivos. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 