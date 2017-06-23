Vegetation Fire Blackens 10 Acres in Woodstock Ranch Area Northeast of Los Olivos

Evacuations ordered after blaze broke out on 4000 block of Oak Trail Road

Firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a vegetation fire that broke out northeast of Los Olivos.

Crews were dispatched at about 1:20 p.m. to the blaze on the 4000 block of Oak Trail Road in the Woodstock Ranch area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At 2:40 p.m., flames had charred about 10 acres and the forward progress of the blaze had been stopped, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Full containment was acheived shortly after 3 p.m., Zaniboni added.

There are homes and structures in the area, and some were initially threatened by flames, Zanibonio said.

There also were reports evacuations were underway in the area, including for large animals.

Other areas affected include Tim's Road and Woodstock Road.

A Red Cross Shelter reportedly was being set up at Santa Ynez High School.

Two air tankers and a water-dropping Santa Barbara County helicopter were brought in to help battle the fire.

Crews were expected to remain on scene for several hours dousing hot spots and doing mop-up, Zaniboni said.

